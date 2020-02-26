Margaret Johnson Nelson

Margaret was married to Richard H. Nelson on July 29, 1940 at First Church of the Nazarene, Warren, Pa. In July 1943 their daughter Judith was born. In December 1943 Richard was inducted into the Army to serve in WWII. He was sent to France, where he was wounded and taken prisoner by Nazi forces. He died in a POW camp in April, 1945. Margaret never remarried. In 1959 she and Judy moved to Montclair, California to be near family. She was employed in retail sales, retiring from J.C.Penney.
She lived a life of cheerfulness and courage, without bitterness. She served her Lord and her family as long as she could. She was a life-long member of the Church of the Nazarene, belonging to only two churches in her nearly 102 years: one in Warren, Pa and the other in Upland, Ca. While living in Longview, she faithfully attended First Assembly of God with her daughter and son-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Harold L .Johnson, sisters Loraine Leary and Evelyn Fehlman Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Judy and John T. Feezell, grandson John Richard Feezell and wife Reina - (Karis and John Samuel): grandson Mark Feezell and wife Jill - (Daniel and Luke); grandson Ryan Feezell and wife Amanda - (Dawson and Gracie). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
We are grateful for the ones who have faithfully prayed, and for the care and comfort given by Choice Hospice and Longview Hill Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday Feb.29 at 10 AM at The Cammack Family-Welch Funeral Home, 4619 Judson Road, Longview, Tx. Online condolences may be given at www.cammackfamily.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving a gift to the following: Nazarene World Evangelism www.nazarene.org/give, Assembly of God World Missions www.give.agwm.org, Far East Broadcasting Company www.febc.org/give or a charity of your choice.
