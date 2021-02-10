Margaret "Meg" Lynn Butler
Margaret “Meg” Lynn Butler
NASHVILLE — Margaret Lynn Butler, 70, of Longview, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Margaret Butler was born in Longview, Texas to Lloyd Moore and Clara Moore on June 22, 1950. She went to school at Pine Tree. She was married to John Butler for 40 great years. Margaret Butler is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Clara Moore, and brother Charles Ray Moore. Margaret Butler is survived by her husband, John Butler; children Michael Bourg and Cristi Poulopoulos; Sisters, June, March and Judy Falcon; Grandson, Dallas Bourg; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins. A Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 11th at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee. The family of Margaret Butler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Centennial Medical Center staff and Alive Hospice staff. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.