Margaret Parker
LONGVIEW — Services for Margaret Hazel Parker, 76 will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Longview with Rev. J. D. Palmer and Rev. Derrick Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home.
Margaret was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, on January 10, 1945, through the lineage of the late Curtis Albert Johnson and Ruth Watts Johnson.
Margaret began her Christian walk at the Antioch Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, Texas and was baptized at an early age. Later in life, she united with the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Longview, Texas. Margaret was not just a member, but she was a dedicated and loyal worker, about kingdom building. Margaret was a Deaconess and served as past president of the Women’s Missionary Department, Assistant Sunday School teacher, Chairperson for the Program/Planning Committee and Director of Christian Education.
She obtained her formal education and was an honor student in the Nacogdoches School District. She later went on to accept her Bachelor of Arts degree from Jarvis Christian College in 1966. In May of 1970, she was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Margaret continued her studies and graduated in 1971 from Stephen F. Austin State University with a master’s degree in Education.
Margaret was very involved and spent countless hours volunteering in her community. She had a strong belief in education and set quite the example for many. She taught English in the Nacogdoches ISD and continued to share her knowledge of education when she joined the Longview Independent School District. Margaret retired in 1999 after serving as Principal from J. L. Everhart Primary School for 10 years.
Margaret met the love of her life, Mr. Gene LaRue Parker and married him on July 1, 1967. To this wonderful union, the “Parker Boys” were born.
On Saturday, June 5, 2021, Margaret quietly and peacefully departed this earthly life. As she walked into that beautiful light, she was welcomed by her parents; her son, Damon Jahmahl Parker; and her siblings, Nadine Johnson and Virtee Johnson.
Fond memories will be treasured by her devoted husband of 54 years, Gene Parker; two sons, E’tian Larue Parker and Damon Ahmahl (Ericka) Parker, both of Austin, Texas; one granddaughter, Karielle Parker of Houston, Texas; a special nephew/son, The Reverend Fredrick (Joyce) Rusk of Longview, Texas; one brother, Robert (Eva) Johnson and one sister, Frances Rusk all of Houston, Texas; two god-daughters, Jocelynn Rusk and Kirsten (Darius) Valentine, of Longview, Texas; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and many dear friends who will miss her tremendously.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 11 th from 1 - 4 pm at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm on Friday at Mt Olive Baptist Church of Longview. Online condolences may be made at rosewoodcares.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview; prize unclaimed
- Longview man sentenced to prison for beating two boys
- New takeout restaurant planned to benefit Thrive Longview
- Police: Athens mayor, 3 other area men charged after trying to solicit sex online from minor
- Former Gregg County GOP chair charged with theft to plead guilty
- Gilmer man killed when tree falls on truck while driving
- Uncle Joe's Coffee & Cones expanding into Longview
- Stallard: Understanding what women are really saying
- Longview native's books inspired by woods of East Texas
- Bobcats punch ticket to state tournament
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.