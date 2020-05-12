Margaret Patricia “Pat” Kilpatrick

A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Longview, TX. Burial will follow the funeral at Grace Hill Cemetery.
Pat was born in New Orleans on November 6, 1932. She graduated from Metairie High School and attended Soule Business College, where she met and later married Lester R. Kilpatrick in 1952.
After raising her family in Shreveport, LA, Pat and her family moved to Longview, where she and her husband became owners of Edge Office Products. Pat was very creative and enjoyed painting, working on ceramics, gardening, playing bridge and interior design. She loved music and was so smooth a dancer, she was able to waltz with a glass of water on her head, never spilling it!
Pat was a member of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and was recognized for her catholic ministries internationally. She was dedicated to providing assistance to those in need, particularly the elderly, and was acknowledged for her contributions and support in the opening of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Gilmer, TX and for her devotion to the parishioners there. Pat attended St. Francis of Assisi in Gilmer and St. Anthony’s in Longview.
Pat is survived by her three children: Pamela Kilpatrick Hensley, Terri Kilpatrick Hill and Lester Kilpatrick and their spouses Richard Hensley, Mindy Berger and Marylu Kilpatrick, respectively; grandchildren: Patrick Thompson and wife Kimberly, Sean Thompson, Dylan Hensley, Jody Saylors, Jacqueline Nichols and husband Ian Nichols, Jessica Zajicek and husband Jacob, Morgan Kilpatrick, Aaron Kilpatrick and wife Jordan and; great-grandchildren: Madison Thompson, Sean Thompson II, Brylee Saylors, Austin Rowe, Nicholas Clark, Bishop Nichols, Collin Zajicek, Jackson Zajicek, Collette Zajicek, Noelle Zajicek, Ezra Kate Kilpatrick, Emerson Kilpatrick.
Pat was an only child and loved her growing family dearly. She enjoyed watching our family expand with her grand and great grandchildren. She could often be heard at family gatherings exclaiming ‘Look what I did!’
Pat is preceded in death by her beloved mother and stepfather, Mable Louise Fox Ryan and Henry P. Knobloch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, The Gabriel Project or Lewy Body Dementia Association. The family of Margaret Patricia Kilpatrick wishes to thank the beloved staff and caregivers of Landing at Watermere Assisted Living and the Ardent Hospice nurses for the gentle caring and kindness they offered our mother.
