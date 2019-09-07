Margaret “Rosemary” Brown

Rosemary loved life and had more energy than anyone I know; in fact, we called her the Energizer Bunny because she never stopped going! She worked as a medical technologist until she was 80 and was really not ready to retire even then! In her later years she frequently worked the late shifts and holidays so others could be home with their families. She exercised daily and went several times a week to work out and even line danced!
She loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids more than life itself! Nanny loved spending time and going on trips with them where she played games, jet skied, went tubing down the Guadalupe River, toured the Caverns in New Braunsfels, went swimming and much more! All of these into her late 70’s and early eighties! One time she spent all night outside waiting in line so her granddaughter would have a spot to try out for American Idol! Nothing was too much for her grandkids!
She loved helping others and was constantly doing so whether it was getting a neighbor’s newspaper and putting it on his front porch at the crack of dawn so he did not have to walk down the steps, sewing costumes for her kids and grandkids, volunteering at the local school, helping residents out at her husband’s assisted living or a million other thoughtful things!
Rosemary loved dogs and had numerous rescue pets that she loved dearly!
Rosemary loved to travel and over the years went to Australia, New Zealand, China, Russia, Hawaii, all of Europe, Machu Picchu, Galapagos Islands, Ireland, Africa, Greece and extensively in the US.
Loved to play bridge, dominoes and card games and loved to win!! She had many dear friends and played bridge weekly well into her 80’s!
Rosemary was an avid reader and every night took a long bath with a book to read. At times her beloved dog Zoey ended up in the bath as well as some of the books! Ha! Ha!
I recently learned she was a pilot in her younger years and flew solo. She told me she got lost one time but luckily a guy in the tower was able to help her navigate to the correct landing field. We often laughed over her poor sense of direction but that never kept her from driving everywhere. It just took her a little longer to get there sometime ??
She loved to knit and make Angels which she frequently gave to family for treasured Christmas decorations, guardians for our cars and to veterinarians to give to people who had lost their pets. Her favorite was one she named Carol who was with her constantly.
Rosemary loved to bake and made delicious Amish bread, banana nut bread and sour dough bread! Her starter for the yeast bread she affectionately called “Bruce” and she fed him regularly!
She was a “Real Spitfire” who stood her ground and spoke her mind.
Rosemary was a strong swimmer and told me as a young girl she swam across the lake!
Rosemary loved to shop and owned more tennis shoes than I can count!
From an early age she was always great at math and was on the math team in school. She tutored her kids at math and spelling, and I would often hear her say math was fun and was really easy for her!
Pina Coladas were her favorite alcoholic drink. When doctors asked if she drank and how often her answer was “every time I go on a cruise!” Those umbrella drinks always made her smile!
Rosemary collected many things over the years and had quite the collection of Santa’s, penguins, and armadillos! She would display them but always kept the boxes and told us they were more valuable with the boxes ??
She liked a variety of foods to eat but hated seafood and the smell of fish! She put spaghetti in her chili and her kids thought that was normal until their friends told them that was not.
To sum it up Rosemary was a remarkable woman who was loved by her family and friends and will be missed greatly but will always be remembered in our hearts!!!
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Frances Blackford and Jeane Blackford, and her brother Vernon Buchanan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Preston, who continues to proclaim her as the “LOVE OF HIS LIFE”; her children and their spouses Mike and Kathy Brown, Brenda Byrd, David and Beckie Brown, and Laura Sheridan and her fiance Larry Decker, her sisters Alyce Lancet, Loretta Scarborough, and Dorothy Barnhill; 5 Grandkids: Heather Evans and husband Wes, Chris Szabo, Chad Brown and wife Lauren, Ashley Wood and husband Peter, Tayelar Sheridan and fiance Stormy Dixon, 7 Great Grand Kids: Carter Evans, Haden Evans, Eli Evans, Kynlee Brown, Griffin Brown, Hudson Brown, and Madilyn Szabo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
