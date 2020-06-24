Margaret Samples
Margaret Samples
Margaret Samples, 84, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Kemp, Texas. Margaret was born on March 14, 1936 in Elkhart, IN to Wheeler R. Sanders and Lillie Whitehurst. Margaret was married to Robert Samples over 35 years and together they owned Margo’s Rib Inn and Margo’s Rib Palace. Margaret retired from the Dixon State School and was also a Life member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Rock Falls and served previously as the President. Margaret had a big heart and spent many years fostering children in her home as her own.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Samples; her brothers,James Sanders and Robert Sanders; her sisters, Lillie Sanders, Geneva Sanders, and Clara Sanders; and her granddaughter Melieta Sanders.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Grover (Brunilda) Sanders, Mineola, TX and Robert (Cindy) Samples, Jacksonville, NC; and her daughter, Melinda Thompson, Dallas, Texas. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Myles, Matthew, Damon, Elaine, Morgan, and Marley as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Rose Hill COGIC, 1250 Rose Hill Road, Terrell, Texas 75160 Saturday, June 27th at 2:00pm.

