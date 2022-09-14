Margaret Stucki Pippin
HUGHES SPRINGS — Margaret Pippin was born on December 19, 1934. She entered the arms and presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 10, 2022.
Margaret is survived by daughters, DeAnna Putman (Mike), Debra Russell (Randy). Her sons, Daniel Pippin, David Pippin (Leslie). Grandchildren: Amy Blackwell (Justin), Erin Finn (Brian), John Russell (Katy). Megan Koonce (John). Carter Pippin, Caleb Pippin, Reese Pippin. Halie Lewis (Kyre), and Grace Pippin. Great Grandchildren, Jack Blackwell, Allison Blackwell, Kaelynn Russell, and Neal Russell. Sister, Louise Stucki, and Brother, Fritz Stucki (Charlotte)of Wyoming, Michigan. Brother-in-law, Jack Ferrell of Middleton, Wisconsin. Also, many, many nieces and nephews.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Wiley Pippin. Her sister and brother-in-law, Doris Aguirre and Phillip Aguirre, sister Ruth Ferrell, Niece, Christy Aguirre and great nephew Victor Barajas.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
