Margery Dial
Margery Dial
PALESTINE — Services for Margery Hombs Dial age 103 will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at First Christian Church with Rev. Jordan Byrd officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster. Mrs. Dial passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Palestine. She is survived by her sons, David Hombs Dial and wife Nancyanne of Georgetown, and Richard Alan Dial and wife Bonnie of Longview, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to First Christian Church, 113 E. Crawford, Palestine, TX. 75801, or a charity of your choice. To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com Margery Dial.
