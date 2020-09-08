Margie D. Lee

Margie was born March 28, 1935 in Lanely, Texas, to Noble Earl and Coie Parish Lane and passed from this life September 5, 2020. She married Boyd L. Lee, April 26, 1954 in Fairfield, Texas. Margie was a nurse for 65 years and worked in Gilmer and Tyler.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teresa Crawford, Pamela and Dr. Ronald Scott, Donna Varner and Stacy and Rusty Evans; grandchildren, Lindsay and Cindy Crawford, Jamie and Jeremy Johnson, Jason and Krystal Borden, Jared and Candace Borden, Lisa and Javier Becerra, Jeremy and Nicole Sutton and Peyton Varner; sister, Nelda Morrow Winblood; aunt, Doris Ruth Lane; and by 17 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Noble E. and Coie Lane; her husband, Boyd L. Lee; and her daughter, Lisa Carol Lee.
Pallbearers will be Javier Becerra, Jason Borden, Jared Borden, Jeremy Sutton, Jeremy Johnson and Richard Yazell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Rd., Longview, Texas 75604, Texas Oncology, 1300 Fourth St., Longview, Texas 75601 or Texas Home Health Hospice, 2904 N. 4th St., Ste. 102/103, Longview, Texas 75605.
