Margie M. Smith
LONGVIEW — A celebration of life service will be held for Margie M. Smith at 11 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Longview, Texas. Margie died September 18, 2021, in Longview. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
Margie was born on November 9, 1931, in Superior, Wisconsin. She attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin. Upon graduation, Margie and 3 friends went to California to find adventure and jobs. After a year she returned home. It was there that she met the “love of her life,” Burt. Over the course of their 62 years together they lived in several different states. Margie was a dedicated elementary school teacher for 41 years. Upon retirement, she and Burt set out on many adventures in their various travel trailers and motor homes along with their jeep. They traveled to all of the United States, even braving the wilds of Alaska. They also enjoyed/survived numerous trips to Mexico in their homes on wheels.
Margie thoroughly enjoyed getting to know people and had many friends scattered far and wide. Most important to her was her family and her Christian faith and her involvement in her church, Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed volunteer work and watching all sports on TV. She was also an avid reader.
Margie leaves behind many friends and family who will miss her greatly. Those include her daughter Eda Smith Giles and husband John; daughter Joanna Smith Pierce and husband DeWayne; grandchildren Kristen, Natalie, Andrew, Amanda, Nick, Daniel and Collin and their spouses; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Longview Community Ministries.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
