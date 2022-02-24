Margie Marie Vines Smith
LONGVIEW, TX — Margie Marie Vines Smith, 95, of Longview was born on November 8, 1926 in Harrison County, TX, one of six children, to Homer Dayton Vines and Eunice Duncan Vines. She entered the arms of Her Savior Jesus Christ on February 22, 2022.
Margie accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 12 and as she was known to say, “she never looked back”. Margie attended Marshall public schools and married her true love, Isaac Edwin (Pud) Smith on June 29, 1947 at Central Baptist Church in Marshall. Margie and Pud resided in Marshall until 1953 when they moved to Hallsville. They joined the First Baptist Church of Hallsville on March 4, 1956, where Margie remained an active member until her health would no longer permit her to attend.
Margie loved planting a garden, canning vegetables and attending to her yard. In later years, she loved painting birds and flowers with her friends at Arabella of Longview; however, nothing could compete with her passion in playing a rousing game of 42. When asked if she won, she would always say, “I played, didn’t I”?
Margie was a dental hygienist and worked for many years for Dr. Hobart Rickles in Marshall. After retiring from Dr. Rickles’ office, she worked alongside Pud at their business in Hallsville, the Smith Feed Mill. She volunteered at the Aquatic Center in Longview teaching water aerobics to people with arthritis, as she suffered with rheumatoid arthritis for many years. Margie received her 50 year membership pin from the Eastern Star in May of 2011.
Margie always put God first in her life and lived the life of a true Christian. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Nothing put a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye like her family.
Margie is preceded in death by her husband Isaac Edwin (Pud) Smith; her son-in-law, Kieth Mayes; her great-grandson, Carter Kieth Mayes; her mother and father; sisters, Lone English and Selma Walker; brothers, Ray and Billy Vines. She is survived by her daughter; Sandie Smith Mayes; grandson, Todd Mayes and his wife Paige; granddaughter; Stacie Mayes McPherson and her husband Brandy, and granddaughter in love, Tammy McPherson ; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Maggie Mayes, Hunter and Caleb McPherson; her sister, Pauline Flynn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, special friends: Dorothy Jean Keasler, Darlynn Jones, Jolene and Gary Morrison, Stanley and Kim Jones, Charlie and Bonnie Jones; as well as many, many other friends.
The family would like to thank all of those who cared for Margie during her final days, including Dr. Rodney Slone, her long time physician.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Margie’s name to the First Baptist Church of Hallsville Youth Scholarship Fund, 201 North Central, Hallsville, TX 75650.
A time of visitation with her family will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 201 North Central, Hallsville, TX with a service to celebrate her life beginning at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Moore officiating. Interment will follow at the Hallsville Cemetery under the direction of the Sullivan Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, which oversees six LISD campuses, resigns
- Human remains found in car in Gregg County were woman missing since 2019
- Stallard: Change of direction was sent from above
- Police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Fourth Street in Longview
- Big Sandy teen killed, another injured in Upshur County crash
- Big Sandy ISD to release early Wednesday, asks for prayers after student's death
- Business Beat: New coffee shop opens
- Griffis resigns at SH to be OL coach at Gilmer
- Horoscope for Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Four people from East Texas die in rollover crash on icy highway
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.