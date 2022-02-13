Margie Nell Bowen Cammack
LONGVIEW — Margie Nell Bowen Cammack was born July 8, 1931 in Austin, Texas, the only child of Mamie and A.W. Bowen.
Margie graduated from of Georgetown High School in 1947. Margie attended Southwestern University before transferring to North Texas State University where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 1951. Upon graduation, Margie moved to Carthage, Texas and accepted a teaching position with Carthage Independent School District.
Not long after moving to Carthage, Margie met James Cammack, a pharmacist at the local drug store. Margie and James were married on March 6, 1954.
In 1956, James and Margie moved to Longview (Greggton) and purchased an existing drug store, Wren Pharmacy, renaming the pharmacy to Cammack Drug. James and Margie worked tirelessly together for more than 50 years, James a Registered Pharmacist and Margie, in charge of everything else as she often said. Gift wrapping was free at Cammack Drug and Margie worked many nights during the Christmas seasons making bows for those last-minute gifts.
Margie was known to her friends and her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother (Mimi). She has been described as sassy, demanding, and fun loving when she wanted to be. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed time with her friends, playing bridge for over 40 years. Margie was an avid reader who never engaged in social media and never held an email account as she saw this as a waste of her time. When she wasn’t at the Drug store working the cosmetic counter, wrapping gifts, or tracking the inventory, she supported her children as they engaged in education, sports, school sponsored activities, and life. She was a good listener and offered sound advice. Margie was an excellent cook and a prolific seamstress. Margie led by example and no matter what life presented in the way of a hurdle, she faced it head on and never complained. A breast cancer survivor late in life, Margie volunteered her time with other diagnosed cancer patients, providing encouragement, prayer, a listening ear, and a friendly smile.
Margie and James Cammack attended Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview, where they were stewards of Christian Principals, commitment to Christ and Church Leadership; and living a life honoring God.
Margie Cammack was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Cammack and her parents.
Margie Cammack is survived by her two children, daughter Terri Cammack Wimberly of Austin, Texas, and son Steven Cammack and his wife, Karen Cammack of Frisco, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Courtney Cammack Goolsby and husband Austin Goolsby of The Colony, Texas, Cody Cammack and wife, Savannah Cammack of The Colony, Texas, Thornton Cammack Wimberly of Austin, Texas, and Madison Brooks Wimberly of Austin, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Landry Kate Goolsby, Chandler Marie Goolsby and Cooper James Cammack.
Graveside services for Margie Cammack will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Memory Park Cemetery with Reverend James Pierce of Greggton First Baptist Church assisting under the direction of Rader Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
