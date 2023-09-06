Margret Bradford
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration will be held for Margret Leanna Stapleton/Bradford at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas on Friday, September 8th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margret Leanna Stapleton/Bradford, at the age of 51. She was born on January 9th,1972 to Betty and Butch Stapleton in Houma Louisiana.
She spent most of her young life in Dallas Texas before relocating to Gladewater Texas during her senior year in high school. It was there that she met the father of her children, Ricky Bradford, they went on to have three children Ryan, Tyler, and Morgan. Her children were the light of her life. She would later marry Jacob Berlin and form the blended family with his two sons Tyler and Nathan. Maggie spent most of her days flipping old furniture, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren; Leila, Jackson, Charlotte, and Noah. They had their Honey wrapped around their little fingers. If she wasn’t buying them an outrageous amount of toys, she was spoiling them with whatever treats hearts desired. Maggie was a force to be reckoned with and changed the lives of so many people for the better. Her selfless spirit and giving nature has left us all with a lifetime of memories. She was truly one of a kind and her passing has left not only a void in our family but also the community. She was loved by many and her memories will be cherished by those who knew her best. She is preceded in death by her father Butch. She is survived by her Children, Morgan O’Neal, Ryan Bradford, and Tyler Bradford. Her mother, Betty Stapleton. Her sister, Cheryl Kneale and brothers, Jon and Curtis Stapleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.