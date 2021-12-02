Maria Lanette Sherwood
MELISSA — Lanette Sherwood, 65, of Melissa, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November, 27, 2021.
Lanette was born to Lorene and Cecil Teeters January 28, 1956 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a member of First Melissa Church in Melissa, Texas, and a retired Medical Billing Specialist Manager in Longview, Texas.
Lanette was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Sherwood; her parents, Lorene and Cecil Teeters, and one sister, Sherrill Woods.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Charlotte Sherwood of Leonard, Texas; three grandchildren, Connor and Autumn Sherwood of Leonard, Texas and Whitney McCartney of Tennessee; one great grandchild, Abel McCartney. Two sisters and one brother-in-law, Bonnie Tiffin of Longview, Texas and Jennifer and Richard Platt of Ashdown, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Lucy Byrom of Carrizo, Texas; brother-in-law Clay Woods of Florida and sister-in-law, Linda Dooley and husband Lonnie of Hawkins, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews as well as a host of family and friends.
Lanette touched many lives. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and her faith in God. She loved her church and her church family dearly. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and very proud Gigi.
A memorial service will be held at First Melissa Church in Melissa, Texas on Saturday December 4th at 1:00 PM with reception to follow. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Flannery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Melissa Church (2101 East Melissa Road, Melissa, Texas 75454) in Lanette’s name.
