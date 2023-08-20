Marian Evis Hartman Richardson
KILGORE — Services for Marian Evis Hartman Richardson, 81, of Kilgore will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at ten o’clock in the morning at Forest Home Baptist Church of Kilgore with Reverend Mark Fried and Reverend Riley Pippen officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Kilgore City Cemetery. Mrs. Richardson will be in state at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore starting on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Mrs. Richardson completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Marian was born on September 17, 1941, in Kilgore, Texas to Ralph F. Hartman and Evis Selene Crawford Hartman. She was an Honor Graduate from Kilgore High School in 1960 and an Honor Graduate from Kilgore College in 1962. She then attended The University of Texas in Austin and received her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1964. Afterwards Marian continued her education at Stephen F. Austin State University where she obtained her Master of Education in guidance and counseling in 1967. After completing her Master of Education degree, Marian completed her post graduate work at East Texas State University and Appalachian State University. Marian worked in many school districts throughout her career, Longview, Kilgore, Sabine, Mt. Pleasant, New Braunfels, and Jefferson just to name a few. She was voted Counselor of The Year out of seventeen different counties in 2001. Naming some of the organizations Marian was the President of ETCADA (East Texas Counsel on Alcoholism & Drugs) from 2003-2004; President of the Board of Directors for KHPF (Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation); President of the Board of Directors of East Texas Treatment Center; and President of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Beta MU Chapter. Marian was also a member of the Kilgore Civic Club. She was a dedicated Christian and spent much of her time serving the Lord and her community. Marian was a long-time member of Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore. She helped to start the Red Hat Ladies/Stars organization at Forst Home Baptist Church. Marian was an intelligent, hard-working woman with connections throughout the county. She will be greatly missed by many friends and loving family members.
Left to cherish her memory are her special friends Tom Conner of Longview, Mike Conner, and wife Karen of Kilgore; nephew Steven Richardson of Austin; niece Sherri Holland and husband Brent of Burkburnett; sister-in-law Ruth Ann and husband Joe Cashon of Whitney; Red Hat Ladies/Stars friends, Forest Home Church Community and other loving friends and family.
Marian was reunited with her parents Ralph and Evis Hartman, husband James M. Richardson and brother-in-law Denny Richardson.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.