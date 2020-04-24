Marie King Martin
Marie King Martin
GILMER — Due to the current public health situation and mandates set in place for COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held for Mrs. Marie King Martin. Mrs. Marie King Martin, 78, of Gilmer, Texas was born on December 25, 1941 in Gilmer to the late Phelps and Edrie Thomas King. Mrs. Martin was a lifetime resident of Upshur County and married Horace Roe Martin on November 26, 1959. Mrs. Martin was a Gilmer ISD secretary until her retirement. She was a member of a local Bridge Club and a faithful member of the Gilmer Church of Christ. Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of 60 years, Horace Martin; daughters, Lana Tillery and husband, Joe Lynn, and Laura Morris and husband, Les; brother, Ronald King and wife, Louise; grandchildren, Jessica Martin and husband, Tyler, Caleb Tillery, Sarah Beth Bickerdike and husband, Colt, and Slade Morris and wife, Shai; as well as three great grandchildren, Owen and Lilly Martin, and Duke Bickerdike. She was preceded in death by her parents.

