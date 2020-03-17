Marie Rose Griffith

The last 20 years of Marie’s life consisted of volunteering at Longview Regional Hospital, The Diagnostic Clinic and the Senior Friends center. She was so active that no one could believe she was in her 90’s. She loved going to her exercise classes a few times a week and made many new and dear friends there. Those friends brought her, and her family, a great deal of happiness and comfort as her health declined. We would like to thank Pat, Weezy, Shirley, Sandy (and others) for their friendship and all the visits. Thank you, Joel Sanchez for all your care and always making her laugh. Thank, you Linda Cole for all the years of taking care of “that hair”.
Marie was a devoted member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for almost 75 years and instilled the love of God and power of prayer into all of her children. Mom was everything a mother should be. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was the happiest whenever her family was together. How do you put into a few words to describe a person who was the most loving, caring, strongest and understanding mom anyone could have? Her children and grandchildren will miss her immensely every day.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Jennie Massey, husband Bob, sister Cecilia Ash and brother Paul Massey. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Barbara Fowler and husband Steve of Wichita KS, daughter Joann Bagley and husband Ronnie of Longview, son Robby Griffith and wife Charlotte of Longview, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview; a rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Marie Griffith will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, 3001 Robertson Road, Tyler TX 75701.
