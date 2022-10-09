Marie Smeltzer
LONGVIEW — Our beloved mother Marie Smeltzer passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends for a time of viewing Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 4pm-6pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Her graveside service will be Monday, October 10, 2022 at Chalk Hill Cemetery starting at 2pm.
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Please visit our website at www.raderfh.com to read her full obituary, and sign her online memorial book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.