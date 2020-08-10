Marilie Brandstetter of Longview, TX- Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed from her earthly life to life eternal with her Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020. Born in Dallas, TX on April 13, 1955 to Staley W. and Betty Mims, Marilie graduated from Hillcrest HS, where she was the band drum major. A talented musician, she attended Texas A&I Kingsville where she studied music composition. In her early career, she was a licensed court reporter and educator. Later, she earned a BA in Journalism from the University of Texas, Tyler where she also served as the editor-in- chief of the university paper, The Patriot Talon. Marilie was an active supporter and participant in many of her children's activities including Boy/Girl Scouts, band, choir, as well as a variety of sports. Marilie was a songbird and music was a huge part of her life. She wrote and composed hundreds of songs. She was an avid competitive cyclist and was passionate about photography. She is survived by her husband, Joseph William Brandstetter, Jr, children Jennifer and Andrew Whelan, Gene and Shawnde Johnson, Ezra and Amber Johnson, grandchildren Ava, Sean, Clara, Michaela, Rochelle, Ash, Nathaniel, and Owen, brothers Staley W. and Dianne Mims, III, Michael and Kathleen Mims, Bobby and JoAnne Mims, and sister Melinda and Jeff Buell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a tender caregiver and always put others before herself. Marilie was a true expression of God's love to her family and all who knew her. The family will hold a private memorial in celebration of her life at a date to be determined.
