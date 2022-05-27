Marilyn Anne Richenberger
LONGVIEW — Marilyn Anne Richenberger was born on April 16, 1947 in Fairfield, Iowa to Keith and Hazel Ireland. She passed away on May 16, 2022 at the age of 75.
Marilyn, Steve and Wayne along with her parents moved to Longview in 1968. She worked for Dr. Adams on South Mobberly Avenue for several years before retiring. Marilyn loved animals big or small and would help out some of the local rescue organizations.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her husband Steve, Uncle Lee Nelson, Bob and Aunt Vivienne Ferrell.
She will be greatly missed by her son Wayne and his wife Teresa Richenberger, granddaughter Hailey and husband James Earley, grandson Reno and his wife Julia Richenberger, grandson Nicholas Richenberger, great-granddaughter Kylie Haltom, great-grandson Drake Haltom, first cousin Carol Lee and husband Bob Kessel, sister Sandra Arthur, Lauri Mitchell, Brenda Young, her friends, nieces, nephews, other family members, and especially by her dear Fur-babies that she loved dearly.
A Memorial will be held on Friday June 3 at the Elderville Community Center, 322-TX-149, Longview, Texas 75603 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
