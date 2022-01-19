Marilyn C. Smith
LONGVIEW — Marilyn C. Smith, 65, of Longview, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She was born on January 21, 1956, to Glendale and Mary Rita Creech Sr. in Monroe, Louisiana.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sisters Kathleen Creech, Diane McQueen, Rita Breland, and brothers-in-law Roger Martin and Elton Smith.
She is survived by her husband Mike D. Smith, her son Steven M. Smith, her sister Gwen Sharon Martin, her brother Glendale Creech Jr. and his wife Cindy, her brothers-in-law Roy Breland, Perry McQueen, Greg Scarbrough, Lou DeIorio and wife Hazel and sisters-in-law Janna Smith, Carol Scarbrough and Terry, Latria Shaw and husband Wayne, Charla Williams and husband Dale, and Cindy Lisman and her fiancée Keith Burke. Marilyn is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marilyn resided in East Texas since she was 13 years old. She worked for Master Meter until 2004. Marilyn enjoyed collecting Barbie dolls, taking photos, doing extensive genealogy research on both sides of her family, and raising beautiful roses.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 2 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.