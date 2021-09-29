Marilyn Fretz French
WHITE OAK — Marilyn Fretz French 85 passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Marilyn was born in Guthrie, OK on June 21, 1936 to Meredith and Thelma DeEtte Fretz. When she was a little girl her family moved to Southern CA and then finally settled down in Burbank, CA. Marilyn graduated high school in 1954. Milton and Marilyn were self-employed in the commercial art business in Burbank before retiring to White Oak, TX in 2006 to be closer to family.
Marilyn married Milton Read French in 1958. They have two children: David Read French of Portland, OR and Regina French Mattingly of White Oak, TX.
Marilyn was preceded in death by Milton French in 2019, and a sister Francis Savene in 2020.
Marilyn is survived by son David French of Portland, OR, daughter Regina French Mattingly and husband John Mattingly of White Oak, TX, sister Ellen Hays of Tehachapi, CA, brother-in-law Dennis French and wife Carol of Oro, AZ, granddaughter Michelle Longoria and husband Ezekial of Longview, TX John Mattingly, II of White Oak, TX, Kirk Mattingly and wife Brittany of White Oak, TX, Anthony Mattingly of White Oak, TX; great grandchildren, Braydon Mattingly, Hayden Mattingly, Kayden Mattingly, Maverick Youngblood, Alexander Bishop, Victoria Longoria, finance Ryan Sellers, Kristen Youngblood and Stephanie Youngblood; great-great grandchildren, Grace Lynn Youngblood, Maverick Youngblood, II, Olivia Youngblood, Michael Youngblood, Ryker Sellers and Lena Sellers.
Celebration of life will be Friday, October 1, 2021at 2:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home, 401 N. Center St., Gladewater, TX 75647.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in Longview shooting
- Downtown Longview streets no longer blocked 'as precaution' for possible white supremacy rally
- New housing development planned off Judson Road in Longview
- Longview man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
- Authorities seek escaped Harrison County jail inmate
- Builder opening cage-free dog daycare, boarding facility in Longview
- Kilgore woman to enter guilty plea in burglary of Longview nonprofit
- Fire at Longview country club closes building
- Former Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor set to plead guilty in theft case
- Two Longview men accused of firing shots at homes, cars set for trial
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.