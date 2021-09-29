Marilyn Fretz French
WHITE OAK — Marilyn Fretz French 85 passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Marilyn was born in Guthrie, OK on June 21, 1936 to Meredith and Thelma DeEtte Fretz. When she was a little girl her family moved to Southern CA and then finally settled down in Burbank, CA. Marilyn graduated high school in 1954. Milton and Marilyn were self-employed in the commercial art business in Burbank before retiring to White Oak, TX in 2006 to be closer to family.
Marilyn married Milton Read French in 1958. They have two children: David Read French of Portland, OR and Regina French Mattingly of White Oak, TX.
Marilyn was preceded in death by Milton French in 2019, and a sister Francis Savene in 2020.
Marilyn is survived by son David French of Portland, OR, daughter Regina French Mattingly and husband John Mattingly of White Oak, TX, sister Ellen Hays of Tehachapi, CA, brother-in-law Dennis French and wife Carol of Oro, AZ, granddaughter Michelle Longoria and husband Ezekial of Longview, TX John Mattingly, II of White Oak, TX, Kirk Mattingly and wife Brittany of White Oak, TX, Anthony Mattingly of White Oak, TX; great grandchildren, Braydon Mattingly, Hayden Mattingly, Kayden Mattingly, Maverick Youngblood, Alexander Bishop, Victoria Longoria, finance Ryan Sellers, Kristen Youngblood and Stephanie Youngblood; great-great grandchildren, Grace Lynn Youngblood, Maverick Youngblood, II, Olivia Youngblood, Michael Youngblood, Ryker Sellers and Lena Sellers.
Celebration of life will be Friday, October 1, 2021at 2:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home, 401 N. Center St., Gladewater, TX 75647.

