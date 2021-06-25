Marilyn Graham Clardy
STEWART COMMUNITY — Graveside services for Mrs. Marilyn Graham Clardy, 81, of the Stewart Community, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Stewart Cemetery with Rev. Dwain Knight officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Clardy passed from this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home. She was born December 23, 1939, to the late Walter and Lillie Graham. Marilyn was raised in the Stewart Community and graduated from Henderson High School in 1958. She later attended Stephen F. Austin State University and graduated with her degree in business.
Marilyn worked for Rusk Co. Electric Cooperative for 40 years. She then retired to help take care of her grandson, Colton who was the apple of her eye. Marilyn was also a lifelong member of Trinity Baptist Church. Those that knew Marilyn would attest that she was a meticulous housekeeper and took great pride in, “A place for everything and everything in its place”. Marilyn was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside, giving her all to those she loved and cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lillie Graham.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Harold Ray Clardy; daughters, Michelle Akin and husband Thomas Larry of Henderson, and Mona Ashmore and husband Tim of Henderson; brother, Doyle Graham and wife Nancy of Henderson; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Larry Akin, Colton Akin, Kenny Turner, Justin Doerge, Terry Nicholas, and John Pool. Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Tipps, Mervyn Brady, and Colby Rockey.
The family would like to acknowledge Marilyn’s amazing caregivers: Doris, Hannah, Myra, and Shelia.
