Marilyn (Monroe) Gene McComas
ORE CITY — Marilyn (Monroe) Gene McComas, 69, of Ore City passed quietly from this life Oct 2, 2021 at her home. She loved her family, many friends and music.
She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (David) Carr of Gulf Shores, Ala. Son Justin (Mary Ann) McComas of Torrance, California and life partner David Erickson.
Nana of 5 grandchildren David Jr, Morgan and Chelsey Carr and Paolo and Joshua Rubio.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter Heather Christine McComas
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
