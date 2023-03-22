Marilyn Partin
GREENVILLE — Marilyn Partin, 93, of Greenville, passed away on March 16, 2023 in Royse City, Texas. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Forest Park Cemetery in Greenville, Texas with Chuck Ballard officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 24, from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born on October 26, 1929, in Union Valley. Marilyn was an orphan, adopted by a lovely couple. Her adopted mother died when she was very young, and she worked in the cotton fields with her father, Harland Ernest Stewart. When Marilyn’s husband got back from the Pacific theatre of WWII, she was able to study and get her GED and become a LVN. Marilyn taught herself how to sew while she was in her 30’s. She was an excellent cook and loved to share recipes. Marilyn was studying to become an Rn when her husband’s health started declining. Marilyn was a faithful member of Aldersgate Church and loved her congregation. Marilyn was known as the matriarch in her family.
Marilyn is survived by daughter Elaine Estes, grandsons Weston Abbott, Michael Shields, David Shields, and her cat Moe.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Bill Partin and daughter Sherry Abbott.
