Marilyn Ray Rine
LONGVIEW — Marilyn Ray Rine was born on October 13, 1931 to Hattie (Haley) and William Franklin Ray in Moffett, Angelina County, Texas. Ms. Rine moved to Longview, Texas where she resided until her death on June 3, 2021 at the age of eighty-nine years. She retired from the Sears Service Center. She enjoyed gardening and spent many hours in her garden. She was a member of the Eastman Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness in Longview, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings including her sister Anita Hodges with whom she shared the same day of birth. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl and husband Ron of Longview, Texas; her nephews and nieces, Donald Ray Hodges of Lufkin, Texas, Sheila Shinn and husband Steve of Nacogdoches, Texas, Mike Hodges of Lufkin, Texas and Claire Hodges of Lufkin, Texas. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, David Stevenson and wife, Sissy of Hallsville, Texas and Michelle Stevenson of Austin, Texas and grandchildren, Alli and Maci Stevenson.
Special thanks to the staff at Colonial Village where she enjoyed residing for three years, her special friend Carol Rucker, and for the staff at Treviso and her best buddy Jason Baker who made her last days happy ones.
Memorial services will be conducted on June 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. by Zoom through the Eastman Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
