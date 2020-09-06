Marilyn Yvonne Rhodes
GLADEWATER, TEXAS — Marilyn Yvonne Rhodes was born on July 1, 1936 in Kentucky to the parents of Halbert and Clara Mae Hannings. She grew up in Tennessee and was the oldest child having three sisters, Ruth, Dorothy and Joyce, as well as two half sisters, Sue and Trena Jo. She also had one step brother Gary Wayne Page. On a blind date, Yvonne met the love of her life, William Mackey Rhodes and they were married on August 11, 1952 and celebrated 67 years of marriage before his passing on March 4, 2020. Yvonne graduated from Bruce Business Institute in Martin, TN in August, 1962, received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Pan American University in Edinburg, TX, in August, 1971 and received her Master’s degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX in May, 1983. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years with 28 of those years teaching first grade at Big Sandy ISD in Big Sandy, TX retiring in May 2003. She had always dreamed of being a teacher and loved her students as well as the teachers and staff. They were her second family. She was a member of Longview Missionary Baptist Church and had many wonderful friends there in Sunday School. She loved gardening, antiques, estate sales, traveling and flowers. But, most of all, she loved her family including her six grandchildren and one great grandchild and another due this Fall. She passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her parents and step father, James Page, one sister Joyce Connell and her husband. She is survived by daughter, Annette Johnson and husband Mid of Timpson; son, David Rhodes of Longview and former daughter-in-law Kim Rhodes; six grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hunter, and Hannah Rhodes; Blake, Claire and Natalie Johnson; one great grandchild Ivee Grae Rhodes. She is also survived by her sisters Ruth Betts of Greenfield, TN, Dorothy Nash of Lansing, Michigan, Sue Peppers of Jacksonville, FL, and Trena Jo Crittendon of Martin, TN as well as one step brother Gary Wayne Page of Martin, TN. She is also survived by a cousin that was like a sister, Dolores Mansfield. Yvonne had many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Visitation will be held at Welch Funeral Home in Longview on Sunday, September 6 from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 ama at Welch Funeral Home with interment following at Corinth Cemetery in Timpson at 2 pm. Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Regular customer at Longview convenience store wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Home invasion incident in Longview neighborhood concerns residents
- Texas photographer's images of Caddo Lake create social media buzz
- Biden to resume in-person campaigning as race with Trump kicks into gear A1
- 'More room to grow': Downtown organization purchased property, moving north in Longview
- Construction begins on Longview Skate Park
- Longview EMS hit hard by COVID-19 since pandemic began, but don't blame job
- Police: Resident shot at Longview home-invasion suspects
- Local restaurateur Maxey leaves mark on East Texas
- Trickle of new COVID-19 cases reported in Longview area
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.