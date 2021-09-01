Marion Lavonne Brown
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Marion Lavonne Brown 85 of Daingerfield will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Ricky Knight, Bro. Gary Griffith and Bro. Jared Brown officiating. Burial will be in the County Line Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Marion was born November 26, 1935 in Sycamore, Texas to Marion and Ethel Pilgrim. She died Sunday, August 29, 2021.
She was a member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband J. D. Brown, daughter Diane Binford, brother Marvin Pilgrim, sisters Ruby Hall and Lilly Faye Foster.
She is survived by her children Jim Brown and wife Faith of Daingerfield; Sharon Brown Conway of Daingerfield; Steve K. Brown and wife Carla of Daingerfield; Keith Rainwater and wife Anna of Daingerfield; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Virgina Miller of Daingerfield; Mary Wallace of Hughes Springs; Marie Hayes of Sulphur Springs.
