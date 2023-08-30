Marion Patricia (Pat) Shepperd
PEARLAND — Services for Marion Patricia Shepperd, 92, of Pearland, Texas, will be at 12 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Crowley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater, Texas. Viewing will occur at 11 am. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park.
Pat was the youngest daughter born January 3, 1931, in Corsicana, Texas to JM and Maggie Lou Beard. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Saturday, August 26, 2023. Pat attended Gladewater High School and was a member of the Gladewater marching band playing the oboe. After graduating in 1949, she attended Kilgore College and was a member of the Kilgore Rangerettes. After college she and Henry Lee Shepperd married August 19, 1950, and were married for 46 years. She was an excellent seamstress and great cook who enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She and Henry traveled throughout the southern United States for his work while raising 6 children and later retired in Clear Lake, Louisiana. After Henry’s death, Pat lived with her sisters Beth Graham and Blou Powell in Longview, Texas for 24 years. She had a mean shake, was known as one of the “Domino Gals” beating opponents regularly. During that time, Pat became an enthusiastic gardener and completed training to become a certified Texas Master Gardener. Her flowerbeds and gardens brought joy to all who visited, as she participated in the Longview Master Gardener Tour of Homes. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ at Reel Road in Longview.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and devoted husband Henry Lee Shepperd, her son Val Dee Shepperd, and her sister Elizabeth (Beth) Graham. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Blou Powell, son Scott Alan Shepperd and wife Sam, son Lee Mark Shepperd and wife Elizabeth, daughter Vicki Dain Bothner and husband Frederick, son Dan Neal Shepperd and wife Ewa, and son Corey Ray Shepperd and wife Carrie; grandchildren Seth, Joseph and Michael Bothner, Tara Mauerhan, Leah Alvarez, Nori Schroeder, Kate Shepperd, Cara Truong, and Cody Shepperd along with 13 great-grandchildren Laine and Dylan Bothner, Aiden Luijer, Ashton, Paul William, Caleb and Taylor Mauerhan, Seoirse, Sadie, and Sean Schroeder, Jose Alvarez, Rain Romero, and Eli Bothner, who they all lovingly call GiGi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.