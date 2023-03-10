Marion Stephens
LONGVIEW — Marion Amuel Stephens passed to life eternal on March 6, 2023.
Marion was born on December 4, 1927 at Camp 11, Tyler County near Spurger, Texas to E. A. Stephens and Clara Mae Droddy Stephens. His family lived in several East Texas communities during his childhood before settling in Diboll for several years. He graduated from Diboll High School where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. After high school, Marion enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and served for three years. Upon discharge, he had achieved the rank of Sergeant. Marion attended Lamar State College of Technology in Beaumont and East Texas Baptist College in Marshall. He met and married the love of his life, Naomi Sue Lewis, in Beaumont. They made their home in Bevil Oaks near Beaumont and welcomed three daughters into their family. Marion worked at Mobil Oil Refinery, retiring as a unit operator after 28 years of employment. He was a charter member of First Baptist Church Bevil Oaks and served in many capacities through the years, including music leader, choir member, deacon, treasurer, and Sunday school teacher, and was a member on several committees, especially having to do with building and grounds projects. In 1999, Marion and Naomi moved to Longview to be near family. They attended Oakland Heights Baptist Church where he continued to serve the Lord. Throughout his life, Marion enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, gardening, traveling, singing, and spending time with his family.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Stephens; sisters, Cora Wilkerson, Ethel Bell, Ruby Joyce Stephens, Elsie Marlene Stephens; and daughter, Jennifer Stephens Maestas. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Naomi Lewis Stephens, and their children—Vicky Stephens Bloodworth and her husband, Lindsey; Mandy Stephens Henderson and her husband, Steve; son-in-law, Eric Maestas, and his wife, Michele—and by his sister, Jane Worthy. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be at Rosewood Park in Longview. The family will welcome friends at a visitation Sunday, March 12th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Stephens’ home. A celebration of life event is being planned for a future date.
