Marjorie Katherine Hall
KILGORE — Marjorie Katherine Hall passed away peacefully and entered heaven on October 15, 2021 one month shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 1, 1924 to Lemuel Campbell and Elizabeth Annabelle Burkle. Graduating from West Palm Beach High School in 1942, she enrolled in and attended Palm Beach County Community College. In 1943 she met and married Capt. Marvin Hall while working at Ream General Hospital which had been temporarily renamed and converted from The Breakers Resort Hotel for the war effort. Before the end of the war she and her husband were transferred to Miami, Florida where they resided until her husband’s discharge from service at the completion of WWII.
The young couple moved to Austin, Texas were she became a homemaker while Marvin worked as a Pharmacist for White’s Drug stores. After a short time they moved to Overton, Texas. With her husband working in Kilgore for Longhorn Drug, they soon located there in 1952. In October 1955, she along with her husband, opened Hall Drug Company. Marjorie worked side by side with her husband in making the business a success until they sold the Drug Store in 1983. In 1977, she opened Margie’s Hallmark and Gifts in the Midtown Shopping Center. Her store was known for its unique items and bridal gifts. In 1992 she sold her store and retired. Marjorie spent the following years traveling the world with her beloved husband until his death in 2005.
Marjorie was a lover of animals and always had pets that were loved. She had a knack for growing beautiful flowers and plants. In retirement Marjorie volunteered her time with the East Texas Literacy Council, Friends of the Kilgore Public Library and the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. She was also a 70 year member of the Coterie Club of Kilgore. Herself a cancer survivor, she gave her time to the American Cancer Society comforting people who were fighting this illness.
Marjorie was known as major fundraiser for St Paul’s Episcopal Churches annual Taco Luncheon that raised money for church operations. She was a wonderful mother who always gave everything in support of her two daughters and one son’s activities while they were growing up. She could always be counted on to transport any student to and from a school event that needed a ride.
Marjorie was a unique person who had many friends and admirers. She was so loved and will be terribly missed. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Marvin Hall III and wife Billie Ann Hall of Kilgore, grandchildren Maggie Hall of Kilgore, Marjorie Lynne Tucker and husband Blake of Longview, great grandchildren Elizabeth Sailsbury and River Sailsbury of Kilgore. Tatum Tucker and Ivy Blake Tucker of Longview. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Hall II and two daughters Elizabeth Ann Hall and Debra Lynne Bruneau.
A graveside memorial to be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens will be scheduled in the near future. The family wishes to thank Heritage Hospice for their compassionate care during the last two years of her life.
In lieu of flowers the family request that a donation be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Texas.
