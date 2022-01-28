Marjorie Marie “Margie” Upchurch Barrow
GLADEWATER — Marjorie Marie Upchurch Barrow (Margie) passed away January 24, 2022 surrounded by her sons and daughter-in-law. Margie was born November 15, 1925 in Smackover, Arkansas to Bessie L. Brock and Joseph P. Upchurch. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles A. Barrow, son Victor C. Barrow, granddaughter Kellee Hubert, sister Nellie M. Turner, infant brother Travers Grady Upchurch, brothers Jack and Arnold Collins, and sister Vera Collins Russell. Margie is survived by her sons Kenneth D. Barrow, Pritchett; David M. Barrow and wife Kathy, Pritchett, and daughter-in-law Susan Barrow, Gladewater, as well as 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Margie was a lifelong Baptist.
Margie and Charles (Arkie) were married November 25, 1942 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before his death in 1992. Prior to her marriage, Margie attended Gladewater High School, where all three of her sons graduated. She was a homemaker until 1967 when she and Arkie founded B&S Tank Truck Company. Margie worked as a dispatcher and bookkeeper for B&S until their retirement in 1988. Arkie was active with his World War army unit, and they traveled to the Philippines in 1985 to celebrate the anniversary of the Luzon landing, in which he participated.
Traveling in their motor-home and enjoying their home and lake were frequent activities for the Barrows and their children and grandchildren. Margie’s sister Nellie lived next door until her death in 2020. They were very close and enjoyed each other’s company. Margie’s last trip away from Gladewater was for Thanksgiving 2021 to her grandson’s ranch where she celebrated with her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken and David both express appreciation to Kathy Barrow for her unselfish devotion to Margie’s needs during the past 5 years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 29 at 2 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. preceding the service. Interment will follow àt Rosedale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarrier.org) or the Gladewater Former Students Association (gladewaterformerstudents.com.)
