Marjorie Ortmayer
PUNTA GORDA — Marjorie Ann Ortmayer passed away peacefully in Carrabelle, Florida on April 7, 2023 at the age of 91. She was born in Madison, WI on July 24, 1931. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lewis Fluke, her mother Sarah Myrtle Sinnard (Fluke / Hinkle), her sister Thelma Crest (Fluke), her brother Barney Fluke, her daughter, Susan Louise Goodrich (Ortmayer), and her husband of 69 years, Richard Edwin Ortmayer.
She is survived by her son David Alan Ortmayer and daughter-in-law Rhonda Rhone Ortmayer of Punta Gorda, FL.
She lived and worked for most of her adult life in the Dallas, TX area including Farmers Branch and McKinney. After retirement she moved to Lake Cypress Springs, in East Texas and later to Longview, TX together with her husband Richard (Dick) Ortmayer. They both moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 2014 to be close to their son and daughter-in-law Dave and Rhonda Ortmayer.
Marjorie will be laid to rest beside her late husband and daughter at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Dallas, TX on April 21, 2023.
