Marjorie “Retta” Alveretta Hopkins-Burton
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Mrs. Marjorie Alvaretta “Retta” Burton-Hopkins will be held on May 27, 2021 at 10 am, Thursday in Kilgore, Texas at the Danville Cemetery with John Woodard officiating. Mrs. Burton joined her heavenly father on the evening of May 25, 2021 at her home in Hallsville, Texas. Retta was born on August 8, 1925 to Nathan Edward and Mary Sieber Layne in Smith County, Texas. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1943. Following high school, Retta pursued a career in nursing where she spent many years caring for the members of her community. Retta married Marion Weldon “Cotton” Hopkins on February 5, 1948. The two shared 35 years of marriage before his passing in 1984. Retta faithfully served Christ throughout her adult life by volunteering in a wide variety of services within her church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Marion Weldon “Cotton” Hopkins and Evans Burton, her parents Nathan Edward and Mary Sieber Layne, her sisters Jessie Mae Rawlinson and Patsy Fersuson, brothers Aubrey Layne, Clifton Layne, Barney Layne and Edward Layne and daughter-in-law Mary Hopkins. She is survived by her sons, Weldon Hopkins Jr. and his wife Sheryl of Hallsville, Tommy Hopkins and his wife Kay of Hallsville, grandson Lee Hopkins and his wife Sheri of Hallsville, granddaughter Mandy Green and her husband Bill of Harleton, grandson Brian Hopkins and his wife Brooke of Hallsville, grandson Chris Hopkins and his wife Amy of Elysian Fields. She is also survived by great-grandchildren James, Layne and wife Ali, Ruger and wife Katie, Judd, Briley, Nate, Blaire and Case, great-great grandchildren Landry and Sam as well and many nieces and nephews. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'See ya later': 8-foot alligator captured at taco restaurant in Henderson
- Longview energy services company lays off 118 employees
- Longview man arrested on murder charge in Saturday shooting death
- Longview police investigate shooting death
- Six arrested in operation targeting organized crime in Gregg County
- Longview man gets 40 years in prison for assaulting woman with deadly weapon
- Difficulty in finding new employees challenges Longview businesses
- Marion County man arrested in Lake O' the Pines area shooting
- One Sheep Coffee & Tea to mark grand opening with outdoor event
- One man in custody after fatal shooting in Marshall
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.