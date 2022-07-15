Mark Evan Bennett
LONGVIEW — Mark Evan Bennett was born on March 11, 1959, to Cliff and Delma Bennett in Galliano, LA. He was called home to be with his Lord & Savior on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 63.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Robert Carlson, and brother-in-law Richard Dorsey.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years Tresia Bennett, daughter and son-in-law Bethani and Brian Dearborn of Longview, their 3 sons, Andrew (19), Logan (17), and Colton (16), son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Holli Bennett of Tyler, their 6 children Ryan (9), Lawson (6), AnnaLee (4), Paisley (2), Hattie (1), and Tillie who will be born in the fall. He also leaves behind his sister Sharman Dorsey of Longview, brother Joel Bennett of Kilgore, and his in-laws Leroy & Nita Hopkins of Longview.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held for Mark on Sunday, July 17th at 6:00pm at
Fellowship Bible Church
4600 McCann Rd
Longview, TX 75605
Flowers or other memorial gifts may be delivered to
1316 Amherst St
Longview, TX 75601
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Longview Christian School Athletic Department.
1236 Pegues Place
Longview, TX 75601
Memo: Coach Bennett
