Mark T. Howard
LONGVIEW — Mark T. Howard was born March 14, 1957 and went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2021. He is survived by his son, Joe Howard and daughter-in-law Jena-Lee of Diana. His daughter, Melissa McPherson and son-in-law Clint McPherson of Longview. His grandsons, Colton and Brady Howard of Diana and Colby and Spencer McPherson of Longview. His brothers Robert (Jig) Howard and wife Sandy, Cortney Howard and wife Sheila, and Clark (Boogie) Howard. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, along with great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorise Howard, and his nephew, Timmy Howard.
The family would like to invite you to his memorial service on Saturday February 6th at 2pm. The memorial will be at the Trails End Cowboy Church at 1361 FM 450, Hallsville, Texas 75650. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Texas Home Health and Hospice of Longview. The family would like to send a special thank you to his nurses, Verlisha and Jerry.
