Mark Tray Evers
GLADEWATER — Mark Tray Evers, 43, of Gladewater, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 in Tyler. Mark was born July 6, 1978 to Travon Evers and Shirley Bradshaw Evers. He was a member of Grace Baptist church in Kilgore. Mark enjoyed playing guitar, watching football and was always in the mood for a good meal. Above all he was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband and father. Mark was willing to help anyone and continued giving legacy through organ donation. He will not soon be forgotten by those he lives leaves behind.
Mark is survived by his wife Krystal Evers; his mother Shirley Evers; daughter Kierstyn Ligon and husband Jared; son Hunter Evers; brother Steven Madden; nephew Cameron Madden; niece Tyler Madden as well as many other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church with Bro. Scott Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please contact the family for memorial suggestions.
