Mark William Threlkeld

Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at Highland Park Baptist Church in Kilgore, TX.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday December 22, 2020 at Highland Park Baptist Church in Kilgore with Bro. Riley Pippen and Bro. Kurt Auger, officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery). Arrangements are by Rader Funeral Home, Kilgore, Texas.
Mark was born on May 2, 1990 in Riverside, California. He grew up in Yucaipa, California where he enjoyed snowboarding and skateboarding with friends, and of course playing baseball. It was during his high school years when his family moved to Sterlington, Louisiana where he enjoyed playing baseball for the Panthers. He was a 2008 graduate and Valedictorian of Sterlington High School before attending Louisiana Tech University on an engineering and baseball scholarship. It was at LA Tech where Mark met and fell in love with Natalie Gunn of Kilgore, Texas. Mark was the winner of the Northwoods Collegiate League Homerun Derby in 2010 during his summer collegiate league. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2011 and played in the Royals Organization for five years. Mark and Natalie married on October 19, 2013 and traveled the country doing what he loved. After leaving the Royals organization, he completed his education at Letourneau University in Longview, Texas where he graduated with a civil engineering degree in 2019. Mark was dedicated to coaching and helping young men learn and love the game of baseball, just as he did. He coached a number of club teams, developing a bond with so many of the young men and their families. He touched every life he encountered. While attending school, working, and coaching, he was blessed with becoming a Dad to beautiful Sophia Grace Threlkeld in 2016. Upon graduation from LeTourneau University, Mark accepted a position with Red Dot Building Systems in Athens, TX where he was employed as their Senior Design Sales Manager at the time of his death.
Mark is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, William Remble and Eileen Singleton, grandparents, Walter and Carol Rocovits, grandmother, Helen Calderon, and Uncle, Mark Steven Tonkin.
Mark is survived by his wife, Natalie and daughter Sophia; Parents, Ronald William and Susan Threlkeld of Tyler, Texas; Sister, Jenny Auger and husband Jake of Hallsville, Texas; Grandfather, Mike Calderon of Lakewood, California; Aunts and Uncles, Chip and Christy Threlkeld, Rose and Miguel Salinas, Michael Calderon, and Manuel and Debbie Calderon.
Proclamation of Faith: Mark received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was in elementary school, and rededicated his life to the Lord when he was in high school. A verse he cherished throughout his years was Philipians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
