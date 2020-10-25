Marlene Downing

Marlene was born January 15, 1940 in Gilmer to the late James Marvin Smith and Bertha Mae Holman Smith. She worked as an accountant and owned and operated Youngblood Bookkeeping and Tax Service for over 40 years. Marlene was an accomplished musician, playing bass guitar as well as a singer and song writer. She was a devoted member of the Downings Plus Ministries. Her faith in the Lord Jesus was a beautiful testimony. Marlene was an active member of the New Horizon Church of God. Marlene was a long term member and director of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce and served as a past president. She was devoted to her community. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She will forever be missed but never forgotten by all the loving family and friends she leaves behind.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Chris Downing; five daughters Elaine Perkins, Jeri Ann Alexander, Relan Denice Helpenstill, Shannon Downing Green and Michelle Downing Davis and husband Russell; a sister Nell Carter; grandchildren, Sheldon Tisdale, Cole Tisdale, Nicholas Ryals, Cary Lamson, Christopher Witherspoon, Kevin Craft, Nicole Gilbert, George McCoy, Dana Biedler, Taylor Parsons, Nichole Quezada and Rachel Green; 13 great grandchildren; her fur babies that she adored as well as many other loving family and friends.
