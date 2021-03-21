Marlene Ealy
LONGVIEW — Born September 11, 1932 in St. Louis, MO and moved to Longview, TX 40 years ago to be with family. She went to be with the Lord on Friday March 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Weiss.
She is survived by her 3 children, daughter Cathy Aiello and wife Shari Baldwin of Gilmer TX, son Mike Korando and wife Lark from Tatum TX, son Pete Aiello from Grand Junction CO; Grandson Bradley Korando from Tatum TX
Cathy Aiello and Shari Baldwin would love for you to come help celebrate Marlene’s life on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Rosewood Park
