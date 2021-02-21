Marolen Earl Morton Mitchell
LONGVIEW — Marolen Earl Morton Mitchell, daughter of Daniel and Katy, sister of James and Milton Pete, slipped away on a cool February morning under a waning crescent moon in the peaceful comfort of her own bed in her own room in her own home. At the behest of her family, who knew her wishes, Marolen’s final journey was home with hospice. At her bedside and held hand-by-hand was her loving husband Tom, her beloved daughter-in-law, Marisa, Cousin Nancy who knew her always, and her dear and constant friend, Linda. They saw her through. She did not linger.
Marolen is predeceased by her parents and a vast tribe of aunts and uncles from both the Dill and Morton families. She was one of 41 first cousins. Marolen was named for her Aunt Mary and Uncle Olen. She is also predeceased by 34 Romanian children who all called her Mama.
Marolen was born in the Panhandle town of Borger, north of Amarillo, May 26,1943. When she was eleven years old, her family moved back to the East Texas hills of Jacksonville and then on to Longview where she graduated from Longview High School in 1961. By twenty-four, she had two children. And she worked. And she played. And she juggled the unrelenting insecurity of limited means. And yet, she endured. Whether with low wage jobs or baking pies to sell or making our clothes or explaining that Santa was broke that year, we endured. And eventually, we thrived.
Years later, in 1991, with her children grown and adventure calling, Marolen followed her heart and her conscience to Constanta, Romania where she began the second chapter of her life caring for children with HIV. She dedicated herself to the creation of a better home for those who had only known the dull coldness of an institution. She loved and nurtured them all. Among her survivors are the children of Casa who mourn with us. Casa Speranza celebrated their 30 year anniversary last month.
Throughout her time in Romania, Marolen traveled the world in step with her dear friend, Kelley Bunkers, her soul sister, her sidekick, her confidante and companion: from Constanta to London to Istanbul to Budapest to Berlin and Paris and Kenya and Prague and Guatemala. Her friendship with Kelley was among her most treasured.
Called back to East Texas to care for her aging parents, Marolen resettled in Longview with her work, her home, her many friends, her dinner parties, her yard and her green thumb. She had returned from Romania with a new spirituality reflected in the teachings of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship where she was an active and engaged member giving time, talent and the occasional unyielding opinion. She also spent years with the CASA branch here in Longview, continuing her commitment to helping vulnerable children and others living in the shadowed corners of our world. Given opportunity and a bullhorn, Marolen would roar from the rooftop that Black Lives Matter, love is love, no human is illegal and to please wear your mask.
No doubt Mom’s last clear and sky blue eyed image was of her family: her husband Tom and his whiskers and road trips and stories and most especially, the serendipitously loving and faithful companionship he and Mom forged together. Her grandsons, Cameron John and Tucker Smith, her beaming and brimming pride at the men they are becoming. For Tuck and Cam, Mom opened the wide wild world to exploration while teaching them the importance of carrying their own luggage. And of her son Michael Paul, her tender hearted and kindred spirit. She was proud of Paul and most proud of his constant devotion to his wife and sons. She knew his family preserved our family. Her daughter-in-law, Marisa, whom she loved and respected, simply and completely. And finally, of Dana Elaine, who remembers and will remain her mother’s savage daughter. Timshel, Mama…always.
Wherever and in whatever form Marolen has sojourned, we imagine her happily dancing, twirling, cavorting, careening and singing towards the everlasting. No fear, no tremor, and no troubled heart. Good journey and well done, Wife, Daughter, Mother, Nana, Sister, Cousin, Friend and Soul Sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice and a random act of kindness.
A celebration of life is planned when the crocus bloom. Time and place to be announced.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- More than 7 inches of snow falls in East Texas; some officials ask residents to stay off roads
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- Longview woman set to appear Sunday night on 'American Idol'
- City of Kilgore to issue boil water notice
- Snowfall closes city facilities, causes dome collapse at Komatsu
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- SWEPCO ends emergency controlled outages
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.