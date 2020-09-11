Marshall Castro Gregory

Marshall attended Brownwood schools and was active in all sports programs. After graduating from Brownwood High School in 1953, he attended his freshman year at Howard Payne College in Brownwood on a full four year scholarship before transferring to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. In 1957, he completed his college degree with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics. After graduation, Marshall accepted a position as Division Chemist with the Permian Basin Division of El Paso Natural Gas Company in Jal, New Mexico.
During his college years in Abilene, Marshall met and married Jo Ann Little. September 9, 2020, would have been their 66th wedding anniversary.
In 1964, Marshall was offered an engineering position with Sinclair Oil & Gas Company and moved with his wife and three children to Cushing, Oklahoma. He worked at the natural gas plant in Drumright, Oklahoma. In 1967, he transferred with Sinclair Oil & Gas Company to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Senior Division Engineer. He accepted the position of Gas Operations Manager with Eason Oil & Gas Company in 1968. He remained in that position until he accepted the position of Operations Manager with Southwestern Gas Pipeline in Mineral Wells, Texas. In 1975, Marshall moved to Midland, Texas and worked in several management positions for Delhi Gas Pipeline until 1977 when he accepted a position with Champlin Oil & Gas Company in Kingsville, Texas. He then transferred with Champlin to Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1979, he moved to Houston to join Aminoil, USA. In 1982, he organized and served as District Manager of the Northwest Division for Aminoil, USA in Williston, North Dakota. After Phillips Oil & Gas Company acquired Aminoil, he was transferred to the Phillips Division Headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and remained there until he retired in 1989.
After retirement, Marshall and Jo Ann relocated to San Angelo, Texas, for eight years where he formed McGregg & Associates to serve as a consultant to the Permian Basin for gas operations.
During his many years of service in the gas operations industry, Marshall served as Vice-Chairman and Program Director in the Gulf Coast Division of the Gas Processors Association. Additional memberships were American Chemical Society, National Association of Corrosion Engineers and Rotary International. He was selected for membership in several State Toxic Gas Committees in Oklahoma and North Dakota.
While living in San Angelo, Marshall served as a trustee and Sunday School officer at Southland Baptist Church. In 1997, Marshall and Jo Ann made their last major move to the East Texas area to the city of Hallsville. In 1999, their final move was to Longview, Texas, where Marshall was active in Mobberly Baptist Church and served in several positions for many years. Marshall was also active in his community serving as an election judge in San Angelo and Longview.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jessie Gregory and his brother, Paul Gregory.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, 3 children, Dr. Johnasan Gregory (Susanne), Paula Gregory Summerlin, and D’Anna Shuler (Jon), 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be at Rader Funeral Chapel in Longview, Texas, on September 14 with internment at Elmwood Memorial Cemetery in Abilene, Texas, on September 15. A public viewing will take place on Sunday September 13 at the funeral home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a visitation taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Marshall C. Gregory to the following philanthropies.
Meals on Wheel Ministries, https://www.mealsonwheelsetx.org/
or
Boys Town Nebraska, https://www.boystown.org/locations/nebraska/
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.