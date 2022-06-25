Marshall Lee Pitner
LONGVIEW — Marshall Lee Pitner, age 88, of Longview, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 23, 2022. Marshall was born December 15, 1933, to Mr. Charles William Pitner and Mrs. Dixie Bell Hammett in Rusk, TX. He married the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Mrs. Claudia Jo Pitner on July 18, 1953.
Marshall was an adventurous, outgoing, and fun-loving man who never missed a beat of life. He and his wife Claudia loved to travel, square dance, and enjoy the company of those they loved. He would tell you the greatest joys in his life were making friends, staying active and spending time with his beloved family. Mr. Pitner leaves a wonderful legacy of life and will be truly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Claudia Pitner, mother and father, brother & sister-in-law John Frank & Barbara Pitner, brother Walter Earl Hammett, sister Martha Faye Reynolds, and son-in-law Timothy McDermott.
Marshall leaves behind his daughter Janie (Joe) Howard, son Randall (Ramona) Pitner, daughter Theresa (Joe) Hays; grandchildren, Niki (Cliff) Fincher, Kimberly (Nathan) Dodd, Colton (Samantha) Pitner, Amanda (Joe) Hortman and Marshall (Anna) McDermott; great-grandchildren, Kamrynn, Lilly, Emily, Ryan, Kennedie, Kylee, Luke, Anna, Michael, Brynnleigh, Madison, Averie & Audree and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to Heart To Heart Hospice of Longview and Havencare.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1:00 - 2:00 PM in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Services will follow at 2.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.