Martha Ann Ingalls
LONGVIEW — Martha Ann McCullough Ingalls was born on March 8th, 1931 in Paducah, Kentucky. She moved to Texas at a young age and later married Ray Ingalls. Martha passed away on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 in Longview, Texas.
Her interests were supporting her family in auto racing and she was a member of several local sewing and quilting clubs. She worked at STEMCO Manufacturing for many years before retiring.
Martha was always active in her church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, and she was devoted to teaching children in Sunday school and Bible School.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband Ray Ingalls and her daughter Vickie Migues.
She is survived by her two sons and their spouses Doug and Susie Ingalls of Longview, Texas and Ricky and Pam Ingalls of Longview, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Mausoleum at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested all donations be made to UT Southwestern Medical Center; P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391-0888 or a charity of your choice.
