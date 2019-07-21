spotlight
Martha Ann Thomas
Martha Ann Thomas
LONGVIEW — Martha Ann Thomas, born December 18, 1948 in Port Arthur, Texas entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 ending a lengthy battle with liver disease at age 70.
She is the daughter of the late Virgel and Vertis Stanley. Married to Don William Thomas for 21 years; he preceded her in death in October 2004. Other family preceding her death include: two step-sons, Keith Andrew Thomas (2008) and Kyle Anthony Thomas (2011) and a half-brother Perry Dean Stanley, Sr. She is survived in death by two step-daughters: Keisha Thomas DiGiovanni (Marcel) and Kimberly Thomas Johnson and four grandsons: Joseph Paul DiGiovanni, James Biaggio DiGiovanni, Jacob Douglas Johnson, and Lyndon Zachary Johnson. She moved to Longview, Texas as a young woman where she resided until her death. She retired from Texas Eastman Company in 2000 to enjoy traveling with her husband in their motorhome and spending time with her future grandchildren. Martha’s friends know how much she loved crafting.
Special thanks to Summer Meadows Nursing Home and Compass Hospice of East Texas for their amazing care, love, and support during these past few difficult months.
Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services Monday, July 22,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.