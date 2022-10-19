Martha Coley Winans
PROSPER, TEXAS — Martha Coley Winans, age 83, passed from this life on October 14, 2022. She had been residing at Tribute Senior Living in Prosper, Texas.
Martha was born January 29, 1939, in Fort Worth. She graduated from Longview High in 1957 and then attended Abilene Christian College.
She was a full-time homemaker when her children were young, serving in many volunteer roles in the community and church. Later her workplaces included the Gainesville Daily Register, Hillcrest Church of Christ, Abilene Christian University, the City of Brenham, Texas A&M University, and Alpine Christian Academy.
Martha grew up attending the Mobberly Avenue Church of Christ and was later a member of the Alpine Church until she moved to Parkview Senior Living in Frisco.
Her family remembers Martha as an artist, a baker and decorator, a gracious hostess, an avid bridge player, a skilled swimmer/instructor, and a devoted Christian. She had a great sense of humor, loved old movies, and was helpful to so many. She was happiest when with family.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Don Winans; her parents, W.G., Sr. (Gorden) and Elizabeth Coley; a brother, Bill Coley; a sister-in-law, Sandra Godwin Coley; two children, Beth and Steven Stafford; a son-in-law, Mitchell Fischer; and her former spouse, Don Stafford.
She will be missed greatly by her children: Stacie Fischer of Celina; Penny Eubank and her husband, Nelson, of Atlanta; and Scott Stafford and his wife, Rhonda, of San Antonio. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Chelsie Nail and her husband, Kyle, of Melissa; Lindsey Sitzes and her husband, Corbin, of Collinsville; Carissa Eubank of Phoenix; Harrison Stafford and Lauren Stafford of College Station; and Nathan Eubank of Atlanta. She is survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Chandler and Kirklyn Nail and Cohen and Lincoln Sitzes; her brother, Alton Coley and his wife, Vickie; and 3 nieces and a nephew.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Alpine Church of Christ in Longview, with Rodney Cox officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Horn-Nail-Haggard in Daingerfield. To post a tribute, visit www.hornnailhaggardfh.com
