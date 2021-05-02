Martha Dees Burks
LONGVIEW — In the 29th day of April 2021, Martha Ann Burks passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, at Summer Meadows Nursing Home. Martha was born in Charlottesville, VA, while her dad was serving in the US Navy during WWII. In 1945, the family returned to Texas. Eventually settling in the city of Longview, where Martha’s parents served as educators for many years. Martha was a 1961 graduate of Longview High School and attended both BMI and Kilgore College.
While employed at the Longview Public Swimming Pool, in the summer of 1960, Martha met the love of her life, Pete Burks. They married on July 16, 1960. Their almost 61 years of marriage was full of love, laughter, family, and devotion to one another. Pursuing her love of Education, Martha was employed by Hallsville ISD, as a Teacher Assistant and Secretary to Superintendent until her retirement and move to Henderson, TX. TX. Continuing her love of education and caring for young
children, she served as a Teaching Assistant at First United Methodist Church in Henderson until struck by illness. Martha was dedicated to her three children - Sam, Pete, and Mandy. She was a frequent spectator at all Hallsville football and volleyball games in which they participated. She, also, loved to read and to travel. Living in Saudi Arabia was one of her fondest memories, as the family was immersed in another culture for almost two years.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Mary, and Wilson “Swede” Dees. She is survived by her husband, Pete Burks, and her children: Sam Dees Burks of Lampasas, TX; Pete Bryan Burks and wife Joann, of Longview; and Manly Lynn Burks Crawford, and husband, Tony of Longview. She was a devoted “Granny” to her nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is further survived by her sister, Jane Sutherland of Las Cruces, NM: three nephews and one niece.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Martha.
