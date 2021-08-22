Martha DeLeice Looney Brown
LONGVIEW — Martha DeLeice Looney Brown was born on April 5, 1959 in Shreveport, LA., and passed away on August 18, 2021 in Longview. Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Peggy and Ron Nader; daughter, Heather; 3 grandchildren, Kaylee, Kadian, and Kacie Marie; 3 aunts, Sandy, Lil, and Virginia; and one uncle, Steve.
A private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
