Martha H. Whitaker
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Martha H. Whitaker, 87, of Carthage will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Carthage, Texas, with the Rev. David Kennedy officiating. Immediately following Interment will be in Rehobeth Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Whitaker passed away peacefully on February 23, 2022.
Martha H. Whitaker was born the only daughter and youngest child of Walter O. and Stella B. Hancock at home in Gregg County, Texas on November 26, 1934. She graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1953, and attended the University of Texas, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Later while teaching and raising a family, she earned a Master’s degree in Special Education from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1984.
Mrs. Whitaker taught all grades throughout her career as an educator in both private and public schools in Louisiana, Georgia, and Texas. Her passion was teaching special education children and she excelled at finding the unique way each child learned best, making a life-long difference in their lives. After more than 30 years of teaching, Mrs. Whitaker retired in 2003 from Carthage Independent School District.
Mrs. Whitaker married Bill R. Whitaker on November 28, 1959, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Carthage, Texas. Together they celebrated nearly 50 years of marriage. A long-time active member of Rehobeth, she enjoyed creating floral arrangements for her church family. Mrs. Whitaker was also an avid gardener and accomplished seamstress.
Mrs. Whitaker is survived by her loving daughter, Angela Whitaker of Houston, Texas; her sister-in-law, Jo Hancock of Kilgore, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill R. Whitaker, infant daughter, Laura Lynn Whitaker; both parents; and brothers, JD Hancock, Edward Hancock, and George Beene.
Pallbearers are Doug Hancock, Brian Hancock, James Moon, Robert Smith, Manuel Rodriguez, John Vaughn, and Honorary Pallbearer, Ron Hancock.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 2207 US Highway 59 North, Carthage, TX 75633.
