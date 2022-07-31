Martha Jane Maxwell
GLADEWATER — Martha Jane (Vaughn) Maxwell, 87, of Gladewater, TX, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
She was born on July 15, 1935, in Vernon, TX, to William T and Juanita Faye (Dooley) Vaughn.
Martha worked as the secretary for Clarksville, TX, and retired after 15 years. She previously worked for Jackie Fields Oilfield company, and previously served as secretary/manager of the Chamber of Commerce in Gladewater. She was an alumnus of Gladewater High School class of 1953.
Martha and Buddy Maxwell were married in February 1983 and made their home in Gladewater, TX. They enjoyed working on “The Place” together, and loved to dance, especially the waltz. Martha liked to gather with her family play all sorts of games. She was a proud mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter L “Buddy” Maxwell. Her parents William T Vaughn and Juanita Faye Vaughn, sister Billye Jean Smith, brother Ripley T Vaughn and sister-in-law Barbara Ann Vaughn, and brother Carol Donald Vaughn. She is survived by her daughter Kim Jane Bell and husband Daniel Bell of Gladewater, TX, grandson Jess M Cline and his partner Nick Bradley of Portland, OR, and sister-in-law Joy Vaughn of Lubbock, TX, and multiple extended family members.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Clarksville City Community Center located at 500 Texas Street, Gladewater, TX, with Ellen Harwell conducting. In lieu of visitation, the family will gather at 10:30 am prior to the service at the community center for light refreshments.
